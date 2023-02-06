Students have another opportunity to take spring classes at New River Community and Technical College with Rolling Start Options beginning Monday, Feb. 27.
“Rolling Start options at New River CTC give students the flexibility to start taking college classes outside of the traditional August and January semester start dates,” explained Interim Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke. “The course offerings for the term give students a selection of general education courses required for many majors, along with our first start of massage therapy classes offered in Princeton.”
Online classes offered during the 10-week session include American history, English research and composition, general mathematics, introduction to anatomy and physiology, introduction to business, psychology, medical terminology, Microsoft Office applications, and sociology. Massage therapy classes are scheduled to start at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton with the ten-week session.
Registration for the spring 2023 Rolling Start Options is underway and will continue through Friday, Feb. 24.
For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
