Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School has open registration going on now. All parents need to do is contact the school for a registration packet or stop in if they have any questions they need answered.
“Saints Peter and Paul has drastically reduced its tuition rates and is the only accredited private school in Fayette County. Our kids are allowed to pray in school and we say the pledge every morning,” a school representative said in a press release.
“You do not have to be Catholic to attend. Our class sizes are small and are perfect for kids who need extra attention. We offer PreK for 3- and 4-year olds and the tuition for all students is approximately $15 a day or less, depending on the payment schedule parents choose. There is financial aid available.”
Morning care service starts at 7 a.m. and an after school care program is available until 6 p.m. The school serves students in PreK through sixth grades.
It is located at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill. Call 304-465-5445.
