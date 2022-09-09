Students have another opportunity to take fall classes at New River Community and Technical College with Rolling Start Options beginning Monday, Sept. 26.
“Rolling Start options provide students with flexibility on when they start taking college classes,” explained Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “The course offerings for the term give students a selection of general education courses required for many majors.”
Online classes offered during the 10-week session include American history, English research and composition, general mathematics, public speaking, psychology, medical terminology, Microsoft Office courses, and sociology.
Registration for the fall 2022 Rolling Start Options is underway and will continue through Sept. 23.
For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
