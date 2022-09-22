Sue Roop disappeared from her Bentree home on Feb. 12, 1979. Law enforcement officials have worked for over 40 years to solve the case of "The Missing Valentine." Roop put her three children on the school bus that morning with plans to make Valentine's boxes with them that evening. Roop has not been seen locally since an elderly neighbor reported seeing an unidentified man force her into a dark van or truck not long after the children left for school. On Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m., retired newspaper reporter Susan Williams, who covered aspects of the case during her career, will present her next "Cocoa and Crime" at the Glen Ferris Inn.