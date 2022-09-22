Sue Roop left a note for her three children, telling them to go to a neighbor’s house after school if she was not back in time. She did not take her purse with money in it the last day she stepped out of her house.
The 30-year-old was never seen again after that February day 43 years ago.
Her mother, who lived in Gauley Bridge, said in a Charleston Gazette interview that the disappearance was the beginning of the end for her family.
The disappearance set ripples in motion that caused many deaths and tragedies for this one family.
Come to the Glen Ferris Inn Sept. 27 to find out more about this stunning case. Retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams will share information she gathered over the years about the case. Keep in mind the information includes facts about several related murder cases, making this event unsuitable for children.
The free discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Inn staff. The historic Inn stands along U.S. 60 in Glen Ferris.
