The 2023 Class of Leadership Fayette County held its third session at River Expeditions in Oak Hill.
The class learned how to claim our identity within the community and speak truth to power. This session builds on skills the class learned during previous sessions including how to work with different personality types and leading a group in an activity.
Two guest speakers, Crystal Good and Rick Johnson, discussed common themes of legacy, Appalachian identity, and youth involvement. For instance, Crystal Good began her newspaper Black by God to build on her Appalachian legacy as a sixth-generation Appalachian Black woman. In doing so, Crystal created a model for other disenfranchised groups to find their own voices.
Additionally, Rick Johnson, owner of River Expeditions, taught the class about the importance of youth in Appalachian and being an advocate for our country and state.
This year’s class felt their takeaway from this session is the need for more youthful voices in our community. The Class of 2023 acknowledges this importance and is willing to advocate for the youth of Appalachia to start the inspiration of change. The class questions if area youth are being adequately represented by adults and, if not, then youth need to represent themselves.
“Representatives are speaking for us, not with us,” participant Katherine Dyer, a junior at Oak Hill High, said following the session.
For additional information on Leadership Fayette County, contact Geoff Heeter, board president, at 304-573-0111 or by email at geoffheeter@gmail.com; or Dr. Mandy Wriston at 304-890-0974 or appalachianqueenconsulting@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.