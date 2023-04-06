SMITHERS — "My only love sprung from my only hate!" cries Juliet when she finds her Romeo is from a warring family in "Romeo and Juliet."
A 90-minute edition of William Shakespeare’s play about first love versus family feud will be performed at the Smithers Gateway Center at 7 p.m. on April 20 by the Rustic Mechanicals of Clarksburg, preceded by dinner starting at 5:30 p.m.
"The company focuses on making Shakespeare’s plays accessible to modern audiences," said Beach Vickers, event organizer for the city. "This production mixes the play’s famous poetic lines, like 'parting is such sweet sorrow,' with popular songs related to Shakespeare’s themes such as 'Standing Outside the Fire' by Garth Brooks and Elvis Presley’s 'Burning Love.' "
Reservations for the dinner theater are on sale for $20 per person through April 14, including an Italian-themed buffet offering both standard and vegan choices.
To make reservations, bring cash to the Gateway Center, mail a check made out to the City of Smithers and marked "dinner-theater" to City Hall, PO 489, Smithers, WV 25186, or use a charge card online at juliet2023.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. There are no paper tickets, and only the prepaid audience will be checked in at the door by name.
"The last time this group performed in Smithers, we sold out and had to turn people away," said Vickers. "Not waiting until the last minute to reserve seats is recommended."
The original production was directed by Jason A. Young and associate director Jim Warren, with the support of a host of others in specialty fields like costumes and stage management.
"Romeo and Juliet" features a professional cast of nine, some of whom play multiple roles.
Founded in 2014, the Rustic Mechanicals is the only acting troupe in the state dedicated to touring the works of William Shakespeare and other classical playwrights.
The Mechanicals now tour five shows annually.
They will also perform the play at Oak Hill High School April 19 in addition to the Smithers show on April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.