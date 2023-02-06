Donation

Canyon Rim Rotary Club of Fayette County distributes dictionaries to third grade students in Fayette County as an annual project. Pictured is club member Donna Smith who recently presented the dictionaries to third grade students at Divide Elementary. The students are, from left, Grayson Herron, Kandace Pugh, Jacey Hypes, Adalyn Neal and Gage Lesher.

 Courtesy photo/Canyon Rim Rotary Club

