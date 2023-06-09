BEAVER — Learn the history and science of barbecuing food in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on June 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“This class is designed to teach you how to safely handle, prepare, and cook meats using a variety of smokers, gas and charcoal grills,” Instructor Jonathan Strickland explained.
“You will learn early history and evolution of this cooking style along with how to complement dry spice mixes and marinades with different cooking styles to maximize the flavor of your food. Most importantly, you will learn how to be confident that the food you prepare is fully cooked and safe for you and your family to enjoy.”
Strickland is the owner, operator and chief bottle washer of AJ’s BBQ, a small batch catering service based in Raleigh County specializing in smoked barbecued foods. His award-winning smoked brisket chili has won first place in over a half-dozen competitions in the Mountain State.
Tuition is $15 for the class, and registration is required by June 15.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
