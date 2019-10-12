First six weeks
Principal's honor roll — Jacob Allen, Emilio Dalporto, Molly Grass, Chloe Kania, Josie Keaveny, Landon Kiliany, Grace Osborne, Caroline Swank
Exemplary honor roll — Addison Bell, Maggie Campbell, Brenley Hanrath, Tripton Kiliany, Lilly Lockhart, Julia Marty, Brayden Neal, Kennedy O'Neal, Georgia Pilkington, Adalyn Queen, Solomon Rogers, Trace Rosiek, Ashton Sheehan, Max Sheehan, Cooper Smith
Outstanding honor roll — Joey Allen, Aiden Bell, Cooper Bell, Kya Osborne, Evan Ulrich, Brantley Williams, Jag Workman
