The Southern Appalachian Labor School has announced it will offer a summer Accent Education Express program in Fayette County.
According to SALS Director Dr. John David, the need is critical since the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic slide, coupled with a summer academic slide, is significant. According to David, WV MetroNews' Hoppy Kercheval noted in a column that recent test results showed "a precipitous decline in student achievement" during the past year in West Virginia.
In a major New York Times article, Dana Goldstein wrote that "about a third of children in the youngest grades are missing reading benchmarks, up significantly from before the pandemic." In Virginia, a student found that early reading skills were at a 20-year low, data that researchers called "alarming." The researchers found that children from low-income families have fallen the furthest behind. Goldstein said that "children who read poorly are more likely to drop out of high school, earn less money as adults, and become involved in the criminal justice system."
The SALS program will be held from July 5 to Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork. That facility features an animal farm, high tunnels for growing vegetables, a walking track and a playground.
The program will be free and offer two daily nutritious meals, breakfast and lunch. Transportation will be provided along W.Va. 61 from the Valley and Plateau areas in Fayette County. It will focus primarily on students entering grades 1-6 and will provide free books.
Older youth, community members and parents will be welcomed as helpers. The program is designed to ensure youth are learning, eating well and having fun in a safe, secure environment during the summer.
Applications can be requested online at sals@citynet.net. They are also available at the community center in Beards Fork, the SALS Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street in Oak Hill, the SALS administrative office on W.Va. 61 in Kincaid, by mail at PO Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119, or by calling 304-779-2280 or 304-250-7627.
