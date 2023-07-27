A rite of passage in western Greenbrier County will rev it up again on Sept. 9.
The 17th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run, a poker run, will hit the roads that day to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and avid motorcycle rider who died on Dec. 12, 2006.
The event, annually held on the Saturday after Labor Day, is utilized as a fundraiser for scholarships for students from Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas and James Monroe high school students. To date, organizers say the poker run has raised over $250,000 in support of scholarships.
Paul Raines, Lindsey's father, says riders and the community have stepped up every year to participate, even if things were a little askew in the outside world (one year, the event was canceled due to Covid-19).
Good years have attracted around 400 riders, and even events in years plagued by poor weather have featured around 200 participants, he noted.
"The reason it's done so well is that people know what it's for (scholarship event), and they have a good time," said Raines, who said his daughter "would be surprised."
"It's pretty neat to watch the people," he added. "They're here for the kids.
"It's a fun day."
Pre-registration with cash, check, credit card or PayPal: @paulraines834 will be accepted at the Western Auto in Rainelle. Calls seeking more details can be directed to Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.
Registration on Sept. 9 will be held at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. A breakfast buffet will be available for $10 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in will be at 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge.
An evening meal and music will be provided.
Registration price is $30 per hand, which includes a "super nice" T-shirt, run patch, meal, the chance to win best or worst hand, and a door prize. An extra hand will cost $10, and two extra cards per hand can be purchased for $10.
The best hand will be awarded $500, and the worst hand will receive $250.
Many prizes will be available for the event. "It's going to be the biggest (as far as) giving out prizes," said Raines, who estimated there will be 72 total chances, including 50-50 drawings, to win prizes totaling about $8,000.
Even if they don't plan to participate in the ride, individuals can stop by Western Auto to purchase a T-shirt, a sweatshirt or a patch or simply make a donation to the cause.
Raines also reminds the public that other vehicles besides motorcycles are welcome to participate. "People associate a poker run with motorcycles, and they are primarily. But, I persuaded three teachers to come (a couple years back), and they come in a car.
"You don't have to be on a motorcycle."
