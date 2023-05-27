A small group of square dance enthusiasts are hosting the Almost Summer Square Dance June 2 in the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a beginner lesson. The dances will be basic throughout the evening to allow for people to dust off the fundamentals they learned in middle school. Children are welcome and will learn the basics alongside the adults.
“We had a surprisingly big turn out for our St. Paddy’s Day dance, which told us there is a demand for fun, wholesome, family-oriented activities,” caller and organizer Katey Lauer said, “so we have decided to keep presenting square dances in hopes of revitalizing this old Appalachian tradition in our area.
“We noticed that the dance drew participants from across the community, from long time locals to young members of the outdoor set. Dance is the great equalizer,” she said.
Music will be provided by local and regional players willing to donate their time. Fayetteville resident and organizer Andrew Caldwell is responsible for rounding up the band. “I have had great luck calling on the strong players in our area. They have as much fun as the dancers!”
New to this dance will be instruction for children. A group of moms under the leadership of Leah Chester will offer multiple short sessions to teach the fundamentals. “This is the time honored way to transmit values and learning: kids mimicking the adults in real time. And in between sessions, the kids are free to run around the space and play while their parents dance.”
“Good clean fun!” is how organizer Maura Kistler describes the evening.
“Learning to laugh at ourselves while we learn something new keeps us young. There was so much joy in people’s faces at our last dance that we decided to just keep going. We hope folks will remember that no experience is necessary, and come out and join us,” she said.
There is a $10 suggested donation. Excess proceeds will benefit the WV Black Lung Association.
