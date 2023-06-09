CHARLESTON – Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers are now available at senior centers in all 55 counties in West Virginia. Vouchers are distributed by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs.
“Changes in this year’s program will allow even more senior citizens to take part. That means more fresh, West Virginia grown food will make it into the hands of those who need it the most,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This program is a win/win for everyone involved. The seniors benefit from better nutrition and our West Virginia farmers and growers are being paid for the products they grow.”
Eligible seniors age of 60 and over can sign up at their local senior centers. Vouchers are distributed to seniors who meet certain requirements. In 2022, 16,800 vouchers totaling $504,000 were handed out to low-income West Virginia senior citizens who qualified for the program. Each voucher was worth $30. This year, 17,800 vouchers worth a total of $890,000 will be available. Each voucher will be worth $50 towards the purchase of fresh produce.
“The department works with a lot of great partners around the state to distribute these vouchers. If someone has a question or wants to check their eligibility, don’t hesitate to reach out to a local senior center or the department,” Leonhardt said.
For the list of farmers markets accepting vouchers, please click: https://agriculture.wv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Senior-Farmers-Market-Available-Markets-List.pdf
For list of participating senior citizen centers, please click: http://www.wvseniorservices.gov/GettingAnswers/OverviewofAgingProgramsInWestVirginia/CountyAgingProvidersSeniorCenters/CountyAgingProviders/tabid/113/Default.aspx
For more information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers Program, contact Angel Wallace at awallace@wvda.us 304-558-2210.
