BECKLEY — Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Inc. recently received a generous donation from members of the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association from their 11th annual Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta. The regatta, which was held in August, raised $9,100 to support Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s terminally ill patients and their families.
“This partnership with the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association is critical in keeping our mission alive in Southern West Virginia when local health care is needed more than ever,” said Janett Green, MBA, chief executive officer at Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
“The tireless efforts by the sailing association began months in advance and it shows. Their event draws guests from across the East Coast and keeps families coming back year-after-year.”
The two-day regatta takes place every year at Summersville Lake’s Battle Run Beach and draws sailors from across the United States to race their sailboats. The regatta also featured kayak races, live music, a silent auction, and carnival games for children.
Since its inception in 2011, the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta has raised more than $80,000 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
The 2023 Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta is scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Summersville Lake.
