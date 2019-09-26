Classic cars and classics from The Bard will be on display Saturday in Montgomery.
Some good music and food, too.
The Montgomery Fall Festival will be staged downtown on Sept. 28.
To cap off the festival, comedy sketches based on William Shakespeare's plays will be presented by the Kanawha Players Saturday night.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" will be performed in the Montgomery Community Center, 612 3rd Avenue, adjacent to the annual street fair.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. The last band will play until 5:30 p.m., followed by the play at 8 p.m.
"In less than two hours, including an intermission, three performers will present a hilarious, fast-moving mishmash of all of Shakespeare's 37 plays and more," says Beach Vickers, founding artistic director of The Shakespeare Studio in Montgomery. The group will host the event in cooperation with the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation.
Audiences will be asked for a $10 donation at the door to help the two non-profit theaters, the Kanawha Players and the Shakespeare Studio. Tickets are also available online by searching Kanawha Players at brownpapertickets.com.
The play is appropriate for all ages, says Vickers. "It's like the Marx Brothers, Monty Python and Saturday Night Live got together to spoof everything Shakespearean," he adds.
Three KP performers, Ashir L. Coillberg, Gabriel Prince and Jim-Bob Williams, promise to mangle famous quotes from many of Shakespeare's most beloved characters from Romeo and Juliet to Hamlet, according to Vickers. The play is directed by David McBrayer. Assistant director is Richard Holicker.
The comedy was originally written and later revised by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
"It will be a fun night for both Shakespeare haters and lovers," said Vickers. "It's a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for the whole family."
Founded in 1922, Kanawha Players is one of the longest continuously running community theater companies in the United States.
This weekend's event is one of several theater programs the Shakespeare Studio has brought to the Upper Kanawha Valley since 2018 in preparation for creating a Shakespeare festival in the area.
"If you would like us to continue to try and do live theater around here, you're encouraged to show your support by attendance and contributions if you can," Vickers said.
Besides the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation, Vickers thanks other 2019-20 season sustaining sponsors of The Shakespeare Studio for helping make "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" and other theater events possible locally, including BridgeValley Community and Technical College, the City of Smithers, West Virginia Humanities Council, Morris Creek Watershed Association, Sharon Parks and these Montgomery civic organizations, Woman's Club, Eagles Aerie 1040 and Women's Auxiliary of the Eagles.
For further information, go to kanawhaplayers.org online or visit the Facebook pages for Kanawha Players Theatre and The Shakespeare Studio of Montgomery, WV.
• • •
The Montgomery Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
A variety of activities will be offered, as well as live musical entertainment. They include:
• Food vendors and crafts — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Classic car and truck show (deejay, Dickie Dickinson) — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Inflatables and children's games — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Mega Pro Wrestling — 11:30 a.m.
• The Brown Singers — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Willie D & No Regrets — 12 to 1:30 p.m.
• Heavy Hitters — 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• The Amos Steel Co. — 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call city hall at 304-442-5181.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
