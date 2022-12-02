SMITHERS — “Santa is coming, and there’s lots more for all ages to enjoy at the Smithers Christmas Mega Market between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10,” says Beach Vickers, municipal SPARKS director. According to Vickers, Santa Claus is expected around 3 pm.
Co-sponsored annually by the city and a Smithers business, Fish Insurance Group, this year’s event will be held in the new cafeteria of Valley PK-8 that is the former high school at #1 Greyhound Lane.
Proceeds from booth rentals will go to the food pantry at the school.
"Parking and admission are free, and so we invite the public to come support a good cause while getting into the holiday spirit by shopping some 20 or more vendors expected," said Vickers. “There will be a wide range of new or handcrafted goods on sale including jeans, jewelry, wreaths, stained glass hangers, ornaments, candles and knives with deer antler handles."
He said one of the most unusual items on sale will be from June Totten, of June’s Creeps and Things, who is known for remaking dolls into scary figures for Halloween.
"She has created a series of holiday doll babies with green and ghostly white faces to bring even your Christmas décor into a paranormal realm," Vickers said. "You’ve got to come see them."
In addition, food vendors will sell fresh fried fish, hot dogs and home-baked sweets, he added.
To be a vendor, call Vickers at city hall at 304-442-5282.
