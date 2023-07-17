SMITHERS — One of Shakespeare’s comedies, even titled “The Comedy of Errors,” will be presented by the state’s only professional Shakespeare touring theater group in Smithers on Thursday, July 27.
“’The Comedy of Errors’ is the wildest play the Rustic Mechanicals have done here yet,” said Beach Vickers, director of parks, arts and recreation for the City of Smithers. “It will feature clownish costumes and slapstick as well as their trademark modern pop music performed live.”
“It’s even great for kids,” he added.
The 75-minute play will be performed inside the Gateway Center at #2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers at 7 p.m., preceded by a light picnic buffet included in the cost between 5 and 7 p.m.
There will be no tickets available at the door. Prepayment of $20 per person is required by July 21 at this website: shakes2023.ticketleap.com/comedy-of-errors/ .
The Rustic Mechanicals of Clarksburg are returning for their fourth public show in the Upper Kanawha Valley over the past five years. The troupe previously performed “As You Like It” in Montgomery and “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet” in Smithers.
