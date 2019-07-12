"Smoke on the Mountain," the summer musical at the Historic Fayette Theater, continues this weekend and next. The show will run July 12-14 and 19-21. The July 12-13 and 19-20 productions will begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on July 14 and 21. Cost of tickets is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors (55 and over) and for children under 13. To purchase tickets in advance, stop by the theater at 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., call the order hotline at 1-800-838-3006, or order online at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.