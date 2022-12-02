Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met on Nov. 1 with guest speakers Katie Johnson, Diane Callison and Sue Wood. Members learned about ICE, which reveals concerns in Fayette County schools, and participated in an interactive activity to explore solutions.
The Integrated Community Engagement (ICE) Collaborative is a pilot study that has been operating in Fayette and Wyoming counties since 2019. In partnership with the West Virginia Prevention Research Center, the Collaborative is a substance use prevention model that is based on confidential, student surveys that are taken in Fayette County’s seventh through twelfth grades. The surveys ask students about things in their lives that could be risky when it comes to drugs and alcohol or help to protect one from a decision to try such substances.
Data from the surveys shows local communities where to point their prevention efforts when it comes to four areas of youth lives: family, peers, school and leisure time. The goal of the ICE Collaborative is to delay or prevent the initiation of substance use.
The model comes from Reykjavik, Iceland where community members rallied around their youth who were suffering high rates of alcohol use. Much of their success came from uniting parents to spend more time with their children, their children’s friends and their children’s friends’ parents and in organizing the community to offer a plethora of meaningful, outside of school activities for youth involvement.
Katie Johnson is the coordinator of the ICE Collaborative and would be happy to share data and conversation with your organization.
