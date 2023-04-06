GLEN JEAN — Spring is here and so, too, is a celebration of ecology throughout southern West Virginia, the annual Spring Nature Fling.
The event runs from April through mid-May and highlights the wonders of nature in central Appalachia. Join free guided hikes and talks with rangers and naturalists, try your hand at nature-inspired art, attend nature workshops, learn about regional plants through art created by local youth and adult artists, and more.
Event programs, workshops and exhibits will take place at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Tamarack Marketplace, Beckley Art Center, Love Hope Gallery, Active Southern West Virginia, Three Rivers Avian Center, Beckley, Fayetteville and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Bluestone, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Little Beaver, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort.
The event schedule is available at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/spring-nature-fling.htm. Be sure to check for updates to the calendar, as additional programs may be added to the listing. All guided hikes and exhibits are free, while some workshops may have a fee. Some activities do require reservations.
Participants should bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes for hikes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tools like binoculars, a hand lens, camera, field guides and smart devices pre-loaded with nature apps are suggested but not required. Follow and post photos at #SpringNatureFling to join in on the springtime fun.
Also, visit the new Youth Arts in the Parks 2023 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest exhibit at Tamarack and online starting April 3, www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm.
