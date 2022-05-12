The SS. Peter & Paul School has announced its policy for free or reduced price meals for participants who are unable to pay for the full price meals served in schools that participate in the National School Lunch, Breakfast Programs, the Snack Program under NSLP, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Summer Food Service Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program or in the Special Milk Program.
The SS. Peter & Paul School has adopted the following family size income criteria for use in determining the eligibility of participants for free and reduced price meals:
Guidelines to determine participant eligibility
for free and reduced price meals
School year 2022-2023
Annual family income before deductions
One (family size) — $17,667 (eligible for free meals) and $25,142 (eligible for reduced price meals;
Two — $23,803 and $33,874;
Three — $29,939 and $42,606;
Four — $36,075 and $51,338;
Five — $42,211 and $60,070;
Six — $48,347 and $68,802;
Seven — $54,483 and $77,534; and
Eight — $60,619 and $86,266.
For each additional family member, add $6,136 and $8,732.
Participants from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced price meals.
Application forms are being sent to some homes with a letter to parents, guardians or adult household members. All parents, guardians or adult household members wishing to apply for free or reduced price meals may fill out the application form sent home by the school. Additional copies of the application are available at all sites and county offices. The information on the application is confidential information to be used only for the purposes of determining eligibility of the participant or sharing this information with other agencies sponsoring USDA Child Nutrition Programs. An application may be submitted at any time during the school year, but must be submitted annually for continued eligibility. Information given on the application may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials.
So that the school or program officials can determine eligibility for free or reduced price benefits, the household applying for a child must provide all of the following information listed on the application:
• Names of all household members;
• The last four digits of the Social Security number of the household member who signs the application or a statement that the household member does not possess one;
• Amount and source of income received by each household member; and
• The signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.
Households currently receiving Food Stamps or TANF benefits for children must indicate a Food Stamp/TANF Program Case Number for the household. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
Households with foster and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income earned by the foster child, on the same household application that includes their non-foster children. Foster payments received by the family from the placing agency are not considered income and do not need to be reported. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
To determine eligibility for free or reduced price benefits for adult participants, the household or adult participant must provide the following information on the application:
• Name of adult participant and adult participant’s dependent(s) and spouse residing with the participant;
• The last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application, or a statement that person does not possess one;
• Participant’s income and dependent(s) and spouse’s income, if residing with the participant; and
• The signature or participant or adult household member.
Food Stamp, TANF (or in the case of Adult Day Care, SSI and Medicaid) households only have to provide the participant’s name and current Food Stamp, TANF case number, SSI and Medicaid number and an adult household member’s signature.
Eligibility status remains in effect for one program year. If there is a change in household size or income that would reflect an increase in benefits for the program participant, reapplication is encouraged.
Under the provision of the free and reduced price meal policy, the school principal will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent, guardian, or adults household member is dissatisfied with the decision, he or she may with to discuss the decision with the principal on an informal basis. If the parent, guardian or adult household member wishes to make a formal complaint or request a hearing to appeal the decision, he or she should contact either orally or in writing: SSPP School, 304-465-504, 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
The school policy contains an outline of the hearing procedures.
