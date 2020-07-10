The State Fair of West Virginia is pleased to announce its newest endeavor in serving the people of West Virginia, A Taste of the Fair.
This summer-long food event will take place every weekend Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are so excited to be able to bring everyone a taste of the fair this year,” said State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins.
“We are devastated about the loss of the fair, but hopefully this event can help bring our community back to normality.”
The safety of everyone involved is the highest priority. The State Fair of West Virginia is working with local health authorities for guidance in creating this event. A few ways to keep people safe include distanced food stands, frequent sanitization of surface areas, and personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by food service staff.
This event will have some of your fair favorites including Ben Ellen Donuts, Demetri’s Greek Food, Trudy’s Ice Cream, Gillette’s Pizza, Josephine’s Glazed Doughnuts, Gussies, and more.
“Our vendors have suffered a lot of financial loss this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated State Fair of West Virginia Events Manager Melody Hill. “This event will not only serve as an outlet to help their businesses, this will give us the chance to enjoy our favorite fair food before our 2021 fair.”
Follow the State Fair of West Virginia on Facebook or Instagram for a weekly post pertaining to which stands will be open on grounds.
For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21, 2021. The State Fair of West Virginia has a $13.8 million economic impact on the state of West Virginia, and is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.
