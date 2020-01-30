In case the groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter, come to the SALS book sale on Saturday, Feb. 1 to stock up on reading material to get you through it. The sale begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School, 140 School Street in Oak Hill.
There will be a wide selection of titles including some of the most popular contemporary authors of adult fiction. For example, bookstore just acquired additional volumes of James Patterson, Baldacci, Reichs, Coben and others. There is also a shelf of classics in literature and a shelf (plus several boxes) of children’s books.
A bunch of new cookbooks are available, some in bundles, plus arts and crafts books, history, biography, and even humor. If you are inclined toward romances, you can name your author and some of her work is probably available. There is a selection of large print books for those who might need them, as well as LPs, CDs, DVDs and a few books on tape.
All funds raised benefit SALS’ education programs.
