Contest winners from the 2022 Appalachian String Band Music Festival were as follows:
Youth Banjo
1st place — Samuel Harris, Raleigh, N.C.; 2nd place — John Davis, Leicester, N.C.; 3rd place — Holly Riley, Mills River, N.C.
Senior Banjo
1st — Thomas Traynham, Willis, Va.; 2nd — Mark Rast, Lancaster, Pa.; 3rd — Robert Smailes, Montrose
Open Banjo
1st — Trevor Hammons, Marlinton; 2nd — Joseph Jordan, Charleston; 3rd — Thomas Traynham, Willis, Va.; 4th — Bradley Kolodner, Baltimore, Md.; 5th — Seth Swingle, Earlysville, Va.
Youth Fiddle
1st — Eric Tritsch, Millheim, Pa.; 2nd — Holly Riley, Mills River, N.C.; 3rd — Micah Music, Jamaica Plain, Mass.
Senior Fiddle
1st — Peter Vigour, Croset, Va.; 2nd — Thomas Traynham, Willis, Va.; 3rd — Christopher Germain, Abingdon, Pa.
Open Fiddle
1st — Tessa Dillion, St. Albans; 2nd — Mitchell Depew, Moorestown, N.J.; 3rd — George Jackson, Madison, Tenn.; 4th — Lillian Chase, Weaversville, N.C.; 5th — Sonya Badigian, Durham, N.C.
Youth Neo Traditional Band
1st — River Riley, Asheville, N.C., "The Long Necked Legs"; 2nd — Ryn Riley, Asheville, N.C., "Hokum Jumping Frogs"
Neo Traditional Band
1st — Dakota Karper, Capon Bridge, "Hemlock & Hickory"; 2nd — Jack Morris, Columbus, Ohio, "Morris Bros."; 3rd — David Frank, Montvale, Va., "Root 2 Music"; 4th — Augustus Tritsch, Millheim, Pa., "The Moot Point"; 5th — Brian Bell, Beckley, "The Longpoint Stringband"
Youth Traditional Band
1st — Maeve McGrath, Lexington, Va., "The Flaming Fire"
Traditional Band
1st — Henry Barnes, Elizabethton, Tenn., "The Tennessee Hillbuddies"; 2nd — Joseph Cody Jordan, Charleston, "Dirty Birds Stringband"; 3rd — Emma Rast, Puyallup, Wash., "The Neal Pressley Fan Club'; 4th — Frank Evans, Madison, Tenn., "Tune Hash"; 5th — Eli Smith, Brooklyn, N.Y., "The Down Hill Strugglers"
Youth Flatfoot
1st — Jacob Fennell, Dixon, Tenn.; 2nd — Pelle Hello, Floyd, Va.; 3rd — Holly Riley, Mills River, N.C.
Senior Flatfoot
1st — Jane Henderson, Bloom, Tenn.; 2nd — Daphne Pappas-Anderson, Pittsburgh, Pa.; 3rd — Maureen Jo Reed Burke, Tullahoma, Tenn.
Open Flatfoot
1st — Margaret Van Doreen, Ann Arbor, Mich.; 2nd — Emily Hammond, Alexander, Va.; 3rd — Gina Dilg
Grand Champion Flatfoot Dancer
Jacob Fennell, Dickson, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.