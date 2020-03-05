Ansted Elementary School’s Grad 20/20 program has been honoring the school’s students for a number of achievements throughout the school year.
For the first and second nine weeks grading periods, the school honored the following students for their citizenship. (As requested by the parents, some students are listed only by their first name.)
First nine weeks — Liam Ellis, Gabriel Chapman, Katherine Grubb, Genna Ferrell, Mia, Norma Lilly, Alonna, Kaylynn Knight, Kolten Eades, Erica Anderson and Beau Kirkland.
Second nine weeks — Ellie Pierson, Mason Pierson, Ralph Middleton, Zoey Hawver, Conner Critchley, Lexigh Bennett, Samuel Shumate, Marissa Ortiz, Chloe Queen and Jacob McGraw.
Students honored as Most Improved in Art were Tate Caudill, Katrina Brown, Will Clark, Bella Chapman, Colton Masters, Wayne Hall, Issac Knight, James Masters, Reid Caudill, Shaylynn Caudill and Angeline Wilson.
Recognized as Most Improved in Reading were Rhett Brewer, Haley Cavendish, Timothy Carpenter, Gabrielle Bailey, Trinity, Nevaeh McGraw, Autumn Crist, Jaxon Clackler, Angeline Wilson and Jayson Settle.
Honored as Most Improved in Music were Emma Kaylor, Robin Hendricks, Dillon Grubb, Ralph “Allen” Middleton, Parker McVey, Kaylynn Knight, Braxton McCue, Jack Slaughter and Shaylynn Caudill.
Students recognized as Most Improved in Math were Maya Mapes, Aaron Legg, Mackenzie Brewer, Claira Lilly, Christian Anglin-Martinez, Chrysty Riffe, Jeremiah, Emma Legg, Marissa Ortiz, Brody Jones and Brenton Crouch.
Honorees are recognized weekly and displayed throughout the Town of Ansted.
“We would like to thank Fayette County Bank, Ansted Skating Rink, United Bank, Dollar General, Ansted Gazebo and Auntie Em’s Thrift Store for their support,” Patricia Syner, principal, said.
“Stop by and take your child’s photo with their name displayed and remember to post your photo at #ImprovedAtAES.”
