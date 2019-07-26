GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two local students were among over 800 individuals studying at Bob Jones University who earned dean’s list status for the Spring 2019 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00 to 3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Emily Wynn, a junior accounting major of Dixie, and Philip Smith, a senior business administration major of Scarbro, earned inclusion on the academic honors list.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.