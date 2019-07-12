GLENVILLE — The names of Fayette County students who attained the Glenville State College President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Spring 2019 semester have been announced.
Trevor Wood of Oak Hill has been named to the GSC President’s Honor Roll. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Ashley Fridley of Fayetteville, Fairan Gill of Victor and Matthew Hackworth of Pax have been named to the GSC Provost’s Honor Roll. To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
