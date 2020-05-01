The last two months have been a time of uncertainty and upheaval. The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) has a special appreciation for reflection and the perspective of all the challenges this valley has faced over recorded time. From the earliest European settlers west of the Appalachians to the dark shadow of the Cold War, this valley has been witness to all of the nation’s collective experiences.
Today’s challenges presented by COVID-19 are no exception to that early legacy of defeating adversity, of hard work, of overcoming obstacles to make a home here in the Greenbrier Valley. GHS is certain we will pass through these times as we have before and be a stronger people for it.
While the North House Museum closed abruptly and all spring events were canceled, staff are continuing to work hard to create new resources for learning, virtual experiences, and memory sharing. GHS is open today, virtually. The website has been updated to include tours of exhibits and staff are active daily on social media continuing to work toward our mission to “share the diverse history and culture of the Greenbrier Valley.”
GHS is a nonprofit organization and relies on generous donors, foundations, and grants for funding. President Gordon Campbell said,
“With the museum closed and public events canceled, we have refocused our efforts to continue to serve people,” President Gordon Campbell said in a press release, “but we can only do that with the generous ongoing support of people who care. So, here is our invitation to you:
“Visit the virtual museum: www.greenbrierhistorical.org
“Share the resource links to learn more about our past
“Be an active participant in our social media. Like, share, comment with your thoughts.”
In addition, GHS is offering a special of 20 percent off a membership to all those who have not been members before. Membership information is available and payment can be made through the web site at greenbrierhistorical.org.
“We are looking forward to the back half of the year, back in full swing, back to the business of sharing our history,” Campbell said. “We have plenty of exciting things planned to include: A new African American History walking tour of Lewisburg, the celebration of the 200th birthday of the North House, and our Stellar Evening gala that kicks off the holiday season here in Lewisburg.”
