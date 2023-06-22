Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Health Date Changed — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Thursday, June 22 (originally scheduled for June 12) at 3 p.m. in the Fayette County Health Department conference room at 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 27, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for finance — Friday, June 30, 5 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Vendors Accepted — Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Festival is set for Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4 and vendors are currently being accepted. Deadline for registration is June 24. All food handlers must have a food handlers permit. Activities will be held in downtown Fayetteville and at Fayetteville Town Park. For a vendor registration form, visit https://fayettevillewv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/HERITAGE-FESTIVAL-VENDOR-REGISTRATION-form.pdf or the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page. Forms must be returned to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840 by June 24.
Parade Entries Sought — The annual parade for the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration is now seeking parade entries. This year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue.” The parade will be held Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. Line-up will be 4 p.m. at Fayetteville PreK-8. Everyone is urged to decorate their entry or walkers with red, white and blue. Cash awards will be given to the overall best decorated float, ATV and walkers ($50 for first place and $25 for second place). Winners will be announced and prizes presented after the parade on Court Street in front of Town Hall. Candy may be tossed. Registration forms (located on the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page or available at Town Hall) must be returned by June 30 to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or by email at gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will sponsor Music on Main, a summer of fantastic live music in Mount Hope, on the third Fridays of July, August and September (July 14, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16). The concerts will start in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Christian Church. Bring your family and friends for an evening with great music and good vibes. Light refreshments (popcorn, chips, candy and pop) will be available at the Fayette County Community Arts Center concession stand.
Gritty Chix Mud Run — ACE Adventure Resort will host the annual Gritty Chix Mud Run (5K Run and Moxie Mile) on Saturday, June 24. There will be free live music Saturday night. This year’s event will benefit Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. For a complete schedule and more information, visit https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for June and July. The summer reading program (SRP) is underway. Scavenger hunts will be held in June and July at all branch libraries. All libraries will be closed Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, June 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, June 23, 3:30 p.m.; homeschoolers board games, Thursdays, June 22 and July 6 and 20, 11 a.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 1 p.m.; craft, Friday, July 14, 3:30 p.m.; Italian food program, Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.; Book Club, Friday, July 21, 3:30 p.m.; and Craft Night, Tuesday, July 25, 6 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — family time (games, puzzles, Legos, KNEX and scavenger hunt), Saturdays, June 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.; book group, Monday, June 26, 6 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 28 and July 5, 12 and 19, 11 a.m.; Crafting Monday, Monday, July 3, 5:30 p.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, July 17, 5:30 p.m.; nutrition program, Tuesday, July 18, 3:30 p.m.; and Book Club, Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Tuesday, June 27, 2 p.m.; $ Deco, Monday, June 26, 1 p.m., and Mondays, July 3 and 17, 11 a.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, June 28 and July 12 and 26, 1 p.m.; Puzzle Club, Fridays, June 23 and 30 and July 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day; crochet, Tuesday, June 27, 11 a.m.; Youth Environmental Program, Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m.; Wellness Wednesday, Wednesday, July 5, 1 p.m.; SRP, Thursdays, July 6, 13 and 20, 1 p.m.; Movement Monday, Mondays, July 10 and 31, 1 p.m.; Teen Tuesday, Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 1 p.m.; Family Friday, Fridays, July 14 and 28, 1 p.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, July 19, 1 p.m.; Board Game Cafe, Friday, July 21, 1 p.m.; tie dye, Monday, July 24, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Walking Club, Tuesdays, June 27 and July 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, June 22 and 29 and July 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day; Adult Coloring Club, Fridays, June 23 and 30 and July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, June 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m. (by appointment); SRP, Wednesdays, June 28 and July 5, 12 and 19, 2 p.m.; Meteor Craft, Friday, June 30, 2 p.m.; Independence Day craft, Monday, July 3, 1 p.m.; Find the Ice Cream, Friday, July 14, 3 p.m.; and summer fun craft, Friday, July 28, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Fridays, June 23 and July 7 and 21, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1, 12 p.m.; SRP, Monday, June 27, 11 a.m.; SRP, Thursdays, June 22 and 29 and July 6, 13 and 20, 11 a.m.; SRP, Tuesdays, July 11 and 18, 11 a.m.; YA Beach Party, Tuesday, June 27, 5 p.m.; and adult painting, Tuesday, July 18, 5 p.m.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Reunions
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
Commented
