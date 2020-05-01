CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) has cancelled MATRIC Symphony Sunday in response to continuing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“While the decision to cancel Symphony Sunday is heartbreaking, our priority is the safety of everyone in the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra family and in the greater community,” said WVSO President Joe Tackett.
The WVSO would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of Symphony Sunday: MATRIC, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the State of West Virginia, the City of Charleston, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Worley, West Virginia American Water, Central WV CVB, CAMC, Brewer & Co., Fifth Third Bank, Animal Care Associates, Advanced Physical Therapy and the SII Group.
The WVSO would also like to extend a special “thank you” to the University of Charleston for its many years of support as host for this event. The WVSO looks forward to next year’s celebration on the lawn, slated for Sunday, June 6, 2021.
“The WVSO is grateful to each member of our musical family, including our donors and patrons, for their generous spirit and dedication to our organization during this trying time,” Tackett said. “I also want to recognize the West Virginia Symphony League, and its legions of volunteers who work so hard to make Symphony Sunday a success. I look forward to seeing you next year!”
As WVSO management continues to monitor updates and recommendations from local, state, and federal leaders, it will post updates on the symphony’s upcoming season, uplifting musical moments, and its 2020 raffle drawing on wvsymphony.org and its social media pages.
Tackett said the orchestra is eager to return to the concert hall as soon as it is safe to do so.
The WVSO is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical, pops, and chamber-music concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 80th season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
