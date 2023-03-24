Connie Keiffer and Jeanne Smith, staff members at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, joined BridgeValley student Christina Shamblin last week during the school’s spring break, to do some deep cleaning at the Southern Appalachian Labor School Community Center in Beards Fork.
Smith, a former Peace Corps volunteer, organized the service in anticipation of the center’s plans to host over 150 home repair volunteers from Humanitarian XP this summer.
Artie Mullins, SALS coordinator, thanked the BridgeValley contingent for doing an excellent job.
To contact SALS Community Center, call 304-779-2280.
