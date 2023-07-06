WVU Tech

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has released its Spring 2023 Dean’s and President’s lists.  A total of 273 students earned honors during the spring semester.  In all, 165 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. The university’s President’s list included 108 students who earned a 4.0 GPA.  The names of local students who earned President’s and Dean’s list status for both the Leonard C. Nelson School of Engineering and Sciences and the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences are listed below.  Students majoring in nursing or pre-nursing will be listed under the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences lists.

• • •

The College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences faculty and staff extend our sincere congratulations to our students for their outstanding academic achievement. We are very proud of our exceptional students who seek academic excellence.

The President’s List honors students with an Institutional GPA for the term that is equal to 4.0. The Dean’s List honors students with an Institutional GPA that falls between 3.50 and 3.99. 

For either list, qualifying students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework and cannot have a “W” or “I.” Courses completed with a grade of P, S, or X are excluded from the calculation of credit hours for President's List and Dean's List.

President's List recipients from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences for the Spring 2023 term: 

Ansted — Brendan Zackoski

Fayetteville — Matthew Bradford, Brook Carlson, Samantha Holbrook

Mount Hope — Harrison Jarvis, Shanna Roark

Nallen — Jenna Cooper

Oak Hill — Stephen Skidmore

Ramsey — Jolee Stephenson

Scarbro — Taylor Asbury

Dean's List for the Spring 2023 term:

Danese — Tyler Fox

Dixie — Makenna Brown

Fayetteville — Lane Rhodes

Gauley Bridge — Robyn Mullinax

Kimberly — Christian Sizemore

Lookout — Luke Vass

Marmet — Hailea Skeens

Meadow Bridge — Danielle Hansard, Courtney Kincaid

Mount Carbon — Maria Hopkins

Oak Hill — Brianna Coley, Tobias Giles, Andrew Work

Pax — Alyssa Volpe

Rainelle — Christian Walkup

Scarbro — Rebecca Elswick

• • •

The Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences faculty and staff extend our sincere congratulations to our students for their outstanding academic achievement. We are very proud of our exceptional students who seek academic excellence.

President's List recipients from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the Spring 2023 term: 

Ansted — Sydney Chapman

Charlton Heights — Corbin Atkins

Fayetteville — Chase Bragg, Kaylin Burdette, Hannah Hunter, Ashley Lanham, Elizabeth Lowe

Glasgow — Logan Waugh

Meadow Bridge — Kenneth Hansard

Mount Carbon — Jett Taylor

Mount Hope — Alexa Head, James Maynor

Oak Hill — Christiana DiPisa, Cessa Higginbotham, Aiden Jones, Caleb Wells

Dean's List recipients from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the Spring 2023 term: 

Fayetteville — Sydney Feazell, Jacob Logan, Andrew Stanley

Hansford — Kyle Crum

Indore — Blake Belcher

Oak Hill — Andrew DeCarlo, Nicholas Kiser, Jaden Lagos, Regan Moore, Elijah Strickland

Prince — Teyha Smith

