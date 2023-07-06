West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has released its Spring 2023 Dean’s and President’s lists. A total of 273 students earned honors during the spring semester. In all, 165 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. The university’s President’s list included 108 students who earned a 4.0 GPA. The names of local students who earned President’s and Dean’s list status for both the Leonard C. Nelson School of Engineering and Sciences and the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences are listed below. Students majoring in nursing or pre-nursing will be listed under the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences lists.
The College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences faculty and staff extend our sincere congratulations to our students for their outstanding academic achievement. We are very proud of our exceptional students who seek academic excellence.
The President’s List honors students with an Institutional GPA for the term that is equal to 4.0. The Dean’s List honors students with an Institutional GPA that falls between 3.50 and 3.99.
For either list, qualifying students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework and cannot have a “W” or “I.” Courses completed with a grade of P, S, or X are excluded from the calculation of credit hours for President's List and Dean's List.
President's List recipients from the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences for the Spring 2023 term:
Ansted — Brendan Zackoski
Fayetteville — Matthew Bradford, Brook Carlson, Samantha Holbrook
Mount Hope — Harrison Jarvis, Shanna Roark
Nallen — Jenna Cooper
Oak Hill — Stephen Skidmore
Ramsey — Jolee Stephenson
Scarbro — Taylor Asbury
Dean's List for the Spring 2023 term:
Danese — Tyler Fox
Dixie — Makenna Brown
Fayetteville — Lane Rhodes
Gauley Bridge — Robyn Mullinax
Kimberly — Christian Sizemore
Lookout — Luke Vass
Marmet — Hailea Skeens
Meadow Bridge — Danielle Hansard, Courtney Kincaid
Mount Carbon — Maria Hopkins
Oak Hill — Brianna Coley, Tobias Giles, Andrew Work
Pax — Alyssa Volpe
Rainelle — Christian Walkup
Scarbro — Rebecca Elswick
The Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences faculty and staff extend our sincere congratulations to our students for their outstanding academic achievement. We are very proud of our exceptional students who seek academic excellence.
President's List recipients from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the Spring 2023 term:
Ansted — Sydney Chapman
Charlton Heights — Corbin Atkins
Fayetteville — Chase Bragg, Kaylin Burdette, Hannah Hunter, Ashley Lanham, Elizabeth Lowe
Glasgow — Logan Waugh
Meadow Bridge — Kenneth Hansard
Mount Carbon — Jett Taylor
Mount Hope — Alexa Head, James Maynor
Oak Hill — Christiana DiPisa, Cessa Higginbotham, Aiden Jones, Caleb Wells
Dean's List recipients from the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the Spring 2023 term:
Fayetteville — Sydney Feazell, Jacob Logan, Andrew Stanley
Hansford — Kyle Crum
Indore — Blake Belcher
Oak Hill — Andrew DeCarlo, Nicholas Kiser, Jaden Lagos, Regan Moore, Elijah Strickland
Prince — Teyha Smith
