It’s not all about the national lands.
While the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and its companion federal facilities, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River, are a major draw for tourists in southern West Virginia, folks are urged not to overlook the offerings of the 35 scenic state parks and nine state forests in the West Virginia State Parks system. Below is a look at a handful of those facilities:
Babcock State Park, Clifftop
• Introduction — The park opened in July 1937 and covers 4,127 acres within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s authorized boundaries.
• What to do — Amenities/attractions include the famed Glade Creek Grist Mill, a tremendously popular destination for photographers and visitors in general that is open through October.
Via the West Virginia Department of Tourism website: “The Glade Creek Grist Mill is a new mill that was completed in 1976 at Babcock. Fully operable, this mill was built as a re-creation of one which once ground grain on Glade Creek long before Babcock became a state park. Known as Cooper’s Mill, it stood on the present location of the park’s administration building parking lot.
“Of special interest, the mill was created by combining parts and pieces from three mills which once dotted the state. The basic structure of the mill came from the Stoney Creek Grist Mill which dates back to 1890. It was dismantled and moved piece by piece to Babcock from a spot near Campbelltown in Pocahontas County.”
The mill remains active, according to Babcock Superintendent Mike Foster.
Other Babcock attractions include Boley Lake, which has paddle boats beginning Memorial Day weekend, and the lake — and local streams — also offer fishing, including trout stocked periodically by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
During the sixth West Virginia Gold Rush golden rainbow trout stocking recently at Babcock, a new hiking trail was dedicated along Old Sewell Road to the boundary of National Park Service territory. The 5 1/2-mile trail is open to only foot and bicycle traffic and features numerous good fishing opportunities along the way, Foster said at the time. “We see a lot of folks, especially those who like to go on a longer hike,” he said recently of the park visitors who have availed themselves of the new trail so far.
Babcock offers 30 miles of hiking trails, eight trails for biking, has two picnic areas (Sugar Camp Run and Manns Creek), two overlooks, a gift shop, tennis court and basketball, two shelters available for rent, and several other first-come, first-serve shelters.
• Lodging — There are 28 total cabins for rent as available. There is a minimum two-night stay for weekends. Cabins can be rented two years in advance.
There is a 52-unit campground, 28 sites with electric hookups, four of which are handicap-accessible, and 24 non-electric sites. It accommodates tents or trailers and has a central bathhouse with coin-operated laundry. The campground is open spring through fall, weather permitting.
• Future improvements — Foster said a pending project in conjunction with the W.Va. Division of Highways calls for upgrade of the Narrow Gauge Trail and replacement of the Narrow Gauge Bridge, a project that will create the opportunity to branch off from the Old Sewell Trail. “We’re excited about that,” said Foster.
• Contact — For more information, call 1-304-438-3004 or visit https://wvstateparks.com/park/babcock-state-park/
Hawks Nest State Park, Ansted
• Introduction — Hawks Nest State Park adjoins National Park Service territory. It encompasses 270 acres and features numerous amenities, including a 31-room guest lodge with newly-remodeled rooms, a restaurant, an events and conference center, several overlooks and other offerings.
“The CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) actually came through and built the lower park, which was the original park” in the mid-1930s, according to HNSP spokesman Keith Richardson. The lodge in the newer portion of the park was constructed in 1967.
The original lower park area features picnic tables and the original CCC shelter, which is currently under repair.
“The old museum was just remodeled, and all our rooms have been completely remodeled,” said Richardson. “The events center is a really well-kept secret that we’re trying to get out in some marketing stuff right now. It’s a fantastic place for events, conferences, weddings …”
• What to do — The park features three gift shops: one at the main overlook at the bottom, which was the original park; one at the overlook at the lodge; and one down at the lake.
“The one iconic picture you always see of Hawks Nest is from that lower overlook,” said Richardson. “Everybody when they’re coming over the Midland Trail (U.S. Rte. 60), they’re going to stop at that overlook and look out at the lake and see the trestle and the dam.”
Exploring the region’s flora and fauna is a must for Hawks Nest visitors. “It’s a great nature-watching site (including a pair of peregrine falcons nesting under the overlook that visitors can see almost daily when they come out to hunt),” Richardson said.
Hiking opportunities include a connector trail that will transport individuals almost the entire way to Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing (4 miles one way). That is just one of several trails available for hiking (not biking), migratory bird watching and spring wildflowers.
Visitors to the park can also explore area history, such as the story behind the Hawks Nest Tunnel Disaster, in which hundreds lost their lives from silicosis in the 1930s as a tunnel was bored into the sandstone of Gauley Mountain to serve as a conduit to provide hydroelectric power generation.
• Tramway — The old tramway which transported guests down to the New River and back up to the overlook was decommissioned, and a new one has been bid out. Richardson said officials are “still trying to finalize the allocation of final funding.” New construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024, he noted.
The quotes for the new tramway came in at around $11 million, according to Richardson. “So far, most of the funds have been allocated by the state, but there is a little bit of a shortfall that we're trying to figure out."
The eventual return of the tramway will be a welcome occurrence, he stressed. “One of the biggest calls we get is, ‘Hey, when is the tram starting up again?’
“It’s an iconic piece of Hawks Nest, for sure.”
• New River Jet Boats — In the absence of the tram, participants in the popular New River Jet Boats (owned by Bobby Bower), which have operated in the area for decades, are being shuttled down to the lake, said Richardson. “It’s still available, and we’ve made concessions to make sure it still happens.”
Jet boat trips started the first weekend in May for weekend availability, and the fun expanded to six days a week through October after Memorial Day weekend. For more on the 30- to 45-minute excursion, visit www.newriverjetboats.com.
• Restaurant — The Overlook at the New River Gorge is “fully operational and fully functional, and it’s one of our best-kept secrets,” Richardson said. “It’s a fantastic restaurant, it’s got a great menu, got a great staff. Our hospitality’s second to none.”
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 304-658-3639.
• Improvements — In March 2022, park and state officials cut the ribbon on over $7 million in improvements to the Hawks Nest State Park lodge and museum. That featured foundation repairs, as well as repairs to public spaces and new restrooms within the lodge. Work also included new landscaping, a new outdoor pool with a splash pad, a brand new lobby, front desk area, and public restrooms. Lodge rooms were renovated with new furnishings, and ADA accessibility was expanded.
• Contact — For more, call 1-304-658-5212 or visit http://www.hawksnestsp.com
Little Beaver State Park, Beaver
• Introduction — “With 562 acres, Little Beaver State Park offers family fun, beautiful scenery and incredible outdoor recreation,” reads the park’s website. “The park features nearly 20 miles of trails to explore and an 18-acre lake where anglers may fish year-round. ... Park visitors can also enjoy biking, picnicking and camping at Little Beaver.”
• What to do — According to the website, the 18-acre lake at Little Beaver State Park offers bass, channel catfish, crappie, carp, bluegill and trout fishing. Stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and paddle boats are available seasonally.
• Camping — The park’s campground has 16 sites with water hookups and 30 with electric and water, the website notes. The campground features a large bathhouse with laundry facilities, a central dump station, wireless Internet access at the camp store, picnic tables and grills. Firewood and ice are available for purchase.
The park has a large, primitive group camping area that can accommodate up to 50 guests. The campground is open April 1 to Nov. 1, weather permitting.
There is also a brand new camping cabin at the park which sleeps up to four people and includes one bedroom with a full-size bed, loft area that sleeps two people, living area and a dining room that can seat four people.
• Contact — For more details, call 304-763-2494 or visit https://wvstateparks.com/park/little-beaver-state-park/
Camp Creek State Park and Forest, Camp Creek
• Introduction — Camp Creek features nearly 6,000 acres of “lush forest,” 35 miles of trails and 7 miles of seasonally-stocked trout streams, according to its website. The area was officially named a state park in 1987 after 550 acres were marked off from the Camp Creek State Forest. Located off I-77 in Mercer County, the park is “known for beautiful waterfalls and great camping” and “great for family trips and stop-overs during a scenic drive through southern West Virginia,” the website reads.
• What to do — There are numerous recreational opportunities for visitors, such as 15 trails for a total of 33 miles of hiking, 27 miles of mountain biking trails, horseback riding, fishing and hunting, the latter which is allowed only in the state forest area.
Camp Creek State Park and Forest has four campgrounds, all of which include picnic tables, grills and fire rings.
For lodging, there is also the Ranger Outpost Cabin, which is accessed via a 3.3-mile hike.
• Contact — For more information, call 304-425-9481 or visit https://wvstateparks.com/park/camp-creek-state-park
Bluestone State Park, Hinton
• Introduction — Established in 1950, the park is a lakeside retreat which adjoins the National Park Service’s Bluestone National Scenic River.
• What to do — The picnic shelter at Bluestone State Park is available to rent from Memorial Day to Nov. 1, according to the park website. The event building is open year-round. A marina with boat rentals is open from April 15 to Oct. 15.
Outdoor activities are aplenty at Bluestone, including fishing, numerous hiking trails, and boating in a 2,040-acre lake, as well as other offerings such as croquet, shuffleboard, horseshoe, basketball and volleyball.
• Lodging — There are 26 cabins on the mountainside above the Bluestone River. They accommodate from two to eight people, and some cabins are pet-friendly.
According to the park website, all Bluestone State Park campgrounds are open spring through fall, weather permitting. Bluestone is home to four distinct campgrounds, with a combined total of 120 campsites.
Park guests also have access to some of the facilities at nearby Pipestem Resort State Park.
• Contact — For more information, call 304-466-2805 or visit https://wvstateparks.com/park/bluestone-state-park/
• • •
For more information on West Virginia State Parks, visit https://wvtourism.com/places-to-go/parks-public-lands/state-parks/
