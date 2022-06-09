Their families are pleased to announce the engagement of Ashley Renee Thompson to Trevor James Wolfe, both of Franklin.
The bride to be is the daughter of Mary and Sheldon Thompson of Petersburg.
She is a 2015 graduate of Petersburg High School and a 2021 graduate of WVU Potomac State where she earned her RN.
She is currently employed as an nurse with Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
The groom to be is the son of Travis and Tamara Wolfe of Franklin and Crystal and Lionel Campbell of Fayetteville.
He is a 2018 graduate of Pendleton County High School.
He is currently employed as a heavy equipment operator with WestRock in Highland County, Virginia.
The couple were engaged in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania among their family and friends on Dec. 18, 2021.
A Sept. 30, 2023 wedding is planned in Franklin.
