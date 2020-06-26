Patience Meadows gets a free photo with Thurmond's historic downtown as a backdrop while New River Gorge National River volunteer Jim Wallace snaps the shot during the town's annual Train Days event last year. Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the current guidelines in place, the Thurmond Town Council at its meeting on June 10 voted to cancel the 2020 event. “Council has tried to reconfigure the layout for the event, and it is just not possible due to the physical due to the physical constraints of the layout of the town and the traffic patterns,” a council representative said in a press release. “We look forward to hosting the event in 2021 if possible. Our sincerest apologies to you all.”