ANSTED — The Hometown Heritage Festival once again included a recent staple over the past weekend.
For the third year, a tractor show was staged during the day on Saturday, June 18.
Mike Gwinn, of the Michael Gwinn Insurance Agency in Lookout, sponsored the tractor show for the second year. According to Gwinn, there were three competitive classes for the show, including antique, modern and classic. Entrants usually range "anywhere from early 1900s to present day."
Gwinn said there were no modern applicants this year, so just classic and antique tractors were judged.
There were trophies for each class.
"Our agency specializes in farm insurance," said Gwinn. A tractor show offered a good avenue to branch out, he stressed. "Plus, it was something that was kind of unique. You don't see a lot of tractor shows. It kind of worked out both ways for us."
This year's number of entrants was similar to 2021. "We were kind of worried this year with the gas and the diesel prices and all that stuff, but it turned out pretty well."
Among the other activities associated with the tractor event were a coloring contest and tattoos for children.
"We're excited about doing it and look forward to it every year," said Gwinn.
Trophies awarded Saturday were:
• Best In Show — Gary Truex
• Best Antique — Joe Clay
• Best Classic — Don Williams
• Most Unique — James Tinsley
• Kid’s Choice — John Groves
• People’s Choice — Brian Hamrick
• Sponsor's Choice — Ethan Kincaid
