The UKVSAC at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London (24 Wyatt St.) will stage a pair of community events in August. They are as follows:
• Aug. 1 — Senior boxes will be given out from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Aug. 13 — A free food giveaway, luncheon and back to school supplies distribution will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon (or until gone, whichever comes first)
Children must be present to receive school supplies.
Covid restrictions are enforced.
Events are subject to change.
The National Night Out event set for Aug. 2 has been canceled.
For more information, visit UKVSAC/BookerTWashington Community Center, London, WV on Facebook. On Instagram, visit @ukvsacbtw. The organization's website is www.ukvsac-btwcc.org.
Call 1-681-221-7163 for more details.
