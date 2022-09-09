It’s hard to believe another year has flown by and it’s time to officially kick off our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 2022-2023 campaign season. With the majority of southern West Virginia back to experiencing a sense of normalcy, our United Way fundraising efforts are ready to be back in a big way.
The 2022-2023 United Way campaign season officially began … with the Leader’s Club annual campaign kick-off breakfast hosted at Tamarack Marketplace. The morning gathering consisted of community members, leaders, and committed, generous donors who believe in “living united” year after year.
Leading the charge is United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal. Trena’s passion for our community is incredibly evident and contagious. I have the privilege of serving alongside her and our board as this year’s United Way campaign chair.
While looking around the room, I was tangibly reminded of how incredible our southern West Virginia community truly is. I want to thank everyone who made it a priority to attend and unite in an effort to reach this year’s new campaign goal of $750,000!
Over the past few years, I’ve often been asked to explain what the United Way does. My immediate response is that we are the community’s “resource of resources.” It’s our mission to improve lives in southern West Virginia by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education and financial stability. We do this by organizing and executing unparalleled fundraising efforts to directly support our non-profit partner agencies.
Our partner agencies are hands-on community organizations who selflessly devote all efforts to improve lives. Some general examples of these agencies are food pantries, baby supply pantries, commissions on aging, educational programs, and women, youth and family advocacy centers/shelters.
The continued generosity of donors is what enables our United Way of Southern West Virginia to remain a leader in community impact since being established in 1945. The needs of our community continue to grow and our United Way has continued to evolve over the years by creating unique fundraising efforts.
Covid created endless challenges in all aspects of society and directly impacted our ability to host large events. We are excited to bring traditions back in a big way this campaign year – most notably with our Dancing with the Stars event right around the corner on Sept. 23.
I am honored to serve as this year’s United Way campaign chair and to personally kick off the season with a Mars Bank donation of $6,000. I want to express to anyone reading this how much you can make a difference. Every single dollar raised directly impacts positive change in our community. Please join me in a commitment to reach this year’s goal of $750,000!
You can make your campaign pledge or single donation conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Megan Legursky, chair of the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s annual fundraising drive, is vice president of mortgage lending for Mars Bank.
