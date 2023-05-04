Taylor honored

Abigail Taylor of Mount Carbon, a 2019 Valley High School graduate, has completed her student teacher internship at Fayetteville PK-8. Taylor also has been recognized as the Outstanding Student Intern for the spring term by Kappa Delta Pi at Glenville State University.

GLENVILLE – Abigail Taylor of Mount Carbon has completed her student teaching at Glenville State University (GSU).

She completed her preservice internship in Elementary Education (K-6) and General Science Education (5-9) at Fayetteville PK-8 with Jennifer Gills-Scott and Amy Adkins. Her GSU supervisors were Dr. Gerda Kumpiene and Dr. Ashley Kooken.

She is the daughter of Brett and Angela Taylor of Mount Carbon.

Taylor was also recognized as the Kappa Delta Pi Outstanding Student Intern for Spring 2023.

She graduated from Valley High School in 2019.

Senior teacher education students take part in an internship during their final semester at GSU. At the conclusion of their internship, students must complete a presentation illustrating their mastery of the Interstate New Assessment and Support Consortium (InTASC) standards as well as the standards of their particular area of study.

For more information about the Teacher Education Program at Glenville State University, contact 304-462-4119.

