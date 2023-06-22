On Saturday, Oct. 14, the 37th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival will bring thousands of visitors to downtown Lewisburg. TOOT is a fundraiser for Carnegie Hall, a cultural institution of the Greenbrier Valley/New River region that brings arts education, performances, and exhibits to all.
TOOT involves the closing of downtown Lewisburg on Washington, Court, and Church streets and distribution of a map-orienting patrons to ticket and tasting locations, Art Block, entertainment and exhibits. The festival strives to offer a food tasting adventure, featuring the fare of southeastern West Virginia, including Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Summers, and Monroe counties.
Restaurants, businesses, and non-profit organizations are invited to be a vendor at TOOT 2023 by providing ready-to-consume food or drink in exchange for tickets sold by Carnegie Hall. Tickets are redeemable for your offerings (i.e., any consumable you “sell” at your location during the event) and cost $1 each. Vendors may charge one or more tickets per item. Within two weeks after the event, Carnegie Hall will return in cash 70 percent of the value of the tickets redeemed at the vendors’ tasting location. The remaining 30 percent will remain with Carnegie Hall as a charitable donation to support the arts, arts education and performances.
A non-refundable registration fee of $50 for businesses and $25 for non-profits is due with the application by Sept. 15 with the Tasting Location Application, available online at www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns.
Vendors are promoted on the official TOOT map during the four-hour, food-focused event and retain 70 percent of the proceeds. Vendors should plan now to be a part of this local tradition.
TOOT 2023 is sponsored by Boxell Solutions.
To register or for more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns. Booth location preferences are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Carnegie Hall reserves the right to decline an application or to require alternate food selections.
Carnegie Hall and the community look forward to having a safe and successful Taste of Our Towns. Call Carnegie Hall Development Director Sally Bray at 304-645-7917 or email development@carnegiehallwv.org with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.