FAYETTEVILLE — The Frederick Knott thriller that earned a Tony Award nomination for actress Lee Remick in its original Broadway production in 1966 and an Academy Award nod for Audrey Hepburn for the film adaptation a year later will hit the boards at the HIstoric Fayette Theater beginning Friday night.
The Historic Fayette Theater’s fall production of “Wait Until Dark” opens Friday, Sept. 20 with additional show dates of Sept. 21-22, 27-29 and Oct. 4-6. Show time for Friday and Saturday performances is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.
In the classic play, a blind woman, Susan, is alone in her apartment dealing with a group of conmen that will use any means to get what they want. The thriller moves from one moment of suspense to another as it builds toward an exciting finale. Can Susan outwit the murderous visitors?
The show’s cast members are Julie Anne Long-Cook as Susan, Timothy Runyon as Sam, Katherine Dyer and Ava White sharing the role of Gloria, Gary Reynolds as Carlino, Josh Whisman as Roat and Dewayne Annis as Mike.
To reserve tickets to the show, go online to Brown Paper Tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com, call the order hotline 1-800-838-3006 or stop by the theater on Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. to purchase in advance.
For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
