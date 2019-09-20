The Historic Fayette Theater cast will perform the suspenseful thriller "Wait Until Dark" on Sept. 20-22, 27-29 and Oct. 4-6 in Fayetteville. Cast members are Josh Whisman as Roat, seated from left, Timothy Runyon as Sam and Julie Anne Long-Cook as Susan; and Ava White, standing from left, as Gloria (sharing the role), Dewayne Annis as Mike, Katherine Dyer as Gloria (sharing the role) and Gary Reynolds as Carlino. To reserve tickets to the show, go online to Brown Paper Tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com, call the order hotline 1-800-838-3006 or stop by the theater on Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. to purchase in advance.