CHARLESTON – Meadow Bridge High School has been recognized by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner for the school's student-led efforts to register eligible students to vote. In a ceremony held at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol on Feb. 11, MBHS was presented the prestigious Jennings Randolph Award.
A delegation of 12 student leaders accompanied by teacher Corey Woodrum was celebrated during a national award ceremony hosted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Cementing a longstanding tradition of civic engagement, MBHS has now been a recipient of the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement for 28 consecutive years, receiving the award every year since its inception in 1994.
Feb. 11, 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the voter registration of Ella Mae Thompson Haddix – the first 18-year-old in the country to register to vote after the passage of the 26th Amendment. A student at Davis and Elkins College at the time, Ella Mae was personally escorted to the county clerk's office at the county courthouse by the late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph. Randolph is fondly remembered as “Father of the 26th Amendment” for his 29-year effort to pass legislation to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.
On Feb. 11, 1972, Thompson’s historic voter registration signaled the addition of 11 million new voters under the age of 21, but also the culmination of Randolph’s career-long advocacy for voting rights.
To commemorate this 50-year anniversary, Randolph was posthumously awarded The Margaret Chase Smith American Democracy Award by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).
Student leaders from Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools, public officials, and other esteemed guests, attended an award ceremony organized by the WV Secretary of State’s Office. In attendance to present the award on behalf of the organizations was NASS President and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, as well as NASS Executive Director Leslie Reynolds. Warner and Randolph County Clerk Brenda Wiseman accepted the award on Sen. Randolph’s behalf.
Randolph now joins an elite group of previous award recipients that include Rosa Parks, President Jimmy Carter and the Little Rock Nine.
