CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently hosted two student leaders from Meadow Bridge High School (MBHS) as his honored guests at the State Capitol.
Alyson Riffe and Michael Simmons, both members of the 2023 graduating class at MBHS, were recommended by their principal to represent their high school as Honorary Secretaries of State for their effort to register members of the senior class to vote. Nominations for Honorary Secretaries of State are only accepted by those high schools that qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify for the award, a West Virginia high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85 percent of their eligible senior class to vote.
Started by the Secretary of State’s office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement commemorates the legacy of the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
Meadow Bridge High School has been a Jennings Randolph Award recipient for 29 consecutive years — the only school in the state to win the award every year since its inception.
"With the designation of Honorary Secretaries of State, Riffe and Simmons have proven to their school, community, and state that they are committed to seeing more young people in West Virginia voting and playing an active role in our government," Warner said. "Fewer than 30 high schools in the state will receive this prestigious recognition for the 2022-23 school year."
In addition to a tour of the Secretary of State’s Office and the State Capitol, Senator Vince Deeds recognized Riffe and Simmons during the floor session of the WV State Senate. Senator Deeds represents the community of Meadow Bridge as part of the 10th Senatorial District.
