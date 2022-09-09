GHENT — Learn to weld works of art at New River Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent. The Welding as Art community education class will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for six weeks starting Oct. 4.
“Nothing puts a smile on my face more than taking a piece of junk and turning it into something new,” said New River CTC Instructional Specialist Dave Holland.
Participants in the class will learn the basics of welding including two forms of welding, stick and MIG welding; how to bend and grind metal for contour; and to use an acetylene torch or plasma cutter to cut the material. Class members will discuss what they want their art to be and learn how to create a plan or blueprint for their art project.
Tuition for the class is $200 and there is a $50 material fee for the class. Participants must provide their own protective equipment for the class including: a welding hood, welding gloves, safety glasses and a welding jacket or denim shirt. Preregistration is required by Sept. 23.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
