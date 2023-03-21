CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water announced entries are being accepted for its eighth annual “Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest.” Students in third, fourth and fifth grades located in areas served by West Virginia American Water are eligible to enter.
“Educating students across West Virginia about the importance of keeping our watersheds healthy and safe is a vital part of our community engagement efforts each year,” said Bradley Harris, West Virginia American Water’s senior external affairs specialist. “Our commitment to activities like the annual art contest lead to a healthier environment and cleaner drinking water sources in our communities for the next generation.”
West Virginia American Water encourages teachers and parents to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving West Virginia’s watersheds and drinking water sources. Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.
Two winners will be selected across West Virginia American Water’s service areas. Each winner will receive a $50 bookstore gift card. Additionally, the winners’ classes will receive a pizza party with the company’s mascot, Puddles, and a $50 gift card for each winners’ teacher to purchase classroom supplies.
The 2022 grand prize was awarded to Milton Middle School student Kyleigh Bauman for her artwork. In her entry, she said, “Watershed protection is important to me because we all need clean water to live.”
Guidelines and entry forms can be found on the “Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest” page of the company’s website at https://www.amwater.com/wvaw/news-community/Community/art-contest.
The deadline for artwork submissions is Friday, April 7 and winners will be announced during Earth Week.
