CHARLESTON – The new website for the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board (PCSB) officially launched this week at https://wvcharters.org. In addition to a new application form, the website also features information about currently authorized charter schools, PCSB meeting information, and other information about the board.
“Launching the board’s new website is an important step in making information easily accessible for future applicants. It also serves as a tool to promote transparency in the work the board does on behalf of parents, students, educators and taxpayers,” notes James Paul, executive director of the PCSB.
The newly available application form offers potential charter school applicants a more efficient way to submit their applications. Applicants are not required to use the PCSB application, but they must provide all information required by the West Virginia charter school law and are required to submit assurances that they will comply with relevant state and federal laws. Applications for charter schools interested in opening for the 2023-2024 school year must be received by the board by Aug. 31.
West Virginia’s first charter school welcomed its students on Aug. 2 at West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy will open its doors Aug. 22, and the state’s two virtual charter schools — West Virginia Virtual Academy and Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia — will also begin educating students on Aug. 22. Charter schools authorized by the PCSB anticipate welcoming approximately 1,500 students across the state in their inaugural year.
