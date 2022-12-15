The West Virginia Reading Association recognized outstanding educators for their contributions in reading literacy in three award categories at its annual conference in November at The Greenbrier. All of the nominees are stand-out teachers in their respective schools and counties, and it was a joy to honor these great women, their achievements, and their on-going dedication to West Virginia children.
Allyson Varlas received the Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award. Varlas is a Title I reading specialist at Central Elementary School in Moundsville, in Marshall County. This honor is given to a full-time beginning teacher (1 to 5 years) who demonstrates excellence in teaching.
The runner-up for this award was Michelle Murphy, a first-grade teacher at Marlinton Elementary in Marlinton, Pocahontas County.
Julia Duffield received the Madge McDaniel Award. Duffield is principal at Mount Lookout Elementary in Mount Lookout, Nicholas County. The recipient of this award is an educator or administrator who has made outstanding contributions to the field of literacy.
The runners-up for this award were Eva Warner, Title I teacher at Ramage Elementary in Danville, Boone County; Connie Mundy, director of Barbour County Schools; and Lori Cottrell, Title I interventionist at Spencer Elementary in Spencer, Roane County.
Amanda Sammons Meadows was the recipient of the Eddie C. Kennedy Award. Meadows teaches third grade at Bradley Elementary in Mt. Hope, Raleigh County. This honor is given to any certified K-12 teacher across the curriculum who has made outstanding contributions to helping students become proficient readers and motivating them to become lifelong learners.
Runners-up for this award were Kristi Tankersley, Title I reading specialist at Marlinton Elementary in Marlinton, Pocahontas County; Amanda McGraw, first grade teacher at Hilltop Elementary in Wheeling, Marshall County; Theresa Dennison, a kindergarten teacher at Panther Creek Elementary School in Nettie, Nicholas County; Sandra Price, a Title I interventionist at New River Intermediate Grades 3-5 in Oak Hill, Fayette County; and April Rearick, a kindergarten teacher at Valley View Elementary in Martinsburg, Berkeley County.
In addition to the recognition of the outstanding educators and administrators, the recipient of the Cynthia Lorentz-Cook Memorial Grant was announced. Pocahontas County is the recipient of this monetary grant for their project titled “Decodables,” submitted by Michelle Murphy, president of Pocahontas County Reading Council.
For more information about the West Virginia Reading Association, visit the website at wvreading.com
(Linda Childers is the citations and awards chair for the WVRA.)
