CHARLESTON – To show his appreciation for the resiliency and support of West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia State Parks will offer a historic discount on lodging for all West Virginia residents.
The offer is called the WVSTRONG Discount. For stays between June 1 through Aug. 31, all West Virginians will be eligible for a 30 percent discount on lodging at all state parks.
“At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times,” Gov. Justice said. “Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. You’re saving lives and we can never thank you enough.”
This discount is the first of its kind in the history of West Virginia State Parks. The offer applies to lodge rooms, cabins, and campsite reservations for West Virginia residents staying between June 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.
To claim the 30 percent discount on a new reservation, simply book online at wvstateparks.com and enter promo code WVSTRONG at checkout.
"We want to encourage all West Virginians to enjoy our beautiful state that we have," Gov. Justice said. "Go, West Virginia, and enjoy the parks that are near to your hearts. Or, if there’s an area where you want to visit but you haven’t been able to get to yet, go and experience a new adventure.”
All West Virginians with existing reservations during this time will be proactively issued the discount as a credit on their reservation within two weeks. Credits will be automatically applied, so guests with existing reservations do not need to call.
“With this promotion, we’re hoping to introduce more West Virginia residents to the beauty and outdoor recreation you’ll find here at our state parks,” said Steve McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The discount is available to guests who make a reservation online at wvstateparks.com or over the phone by calling 1-833-WVPARKS.
Guests who claim the discount will be asked to verify West Virginia residency with a state-issued ID at check-in.
West Virginia's senior citizens and veterans can combine the 30 percent discount with their existing discount by using code WVSENIORS or WVVETERAN at checkout.
