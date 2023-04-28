CHARLESTON — Arts will come alive as part of the 2023 Arts Alive Showcase. The event, currently in its 17th year, is tonight at the West Virginia Culture Center (1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston). Arts Alive is the West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) annual recognition of fine arts achievement among the state’s pre-K-12 students.
A reception and exhibit will begin at 6 p.m. in the Culture Center Great Hall featuring 150 pieces of student art with music provided by the West Virginia Symphony Youth Trio. More than 200 students will perform as part of the showcase starting at 7 p.m. with a processional by the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights.
Held in partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, those unable to attend the in-person event may watch via livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjqvNulzfq0.
“It has been a privilege of the WVDE to host Arts Alive for 17 years and provide this platform to celebrate fine arts and student accomplishments,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “The showcase and art exhibit are a representation of the exceptional talent that exists among our West Virginia students. As educators, we understand that the arts are an essential part of every child’s education. We hope this event encourages the participants to continue to pursue their passions and share their gifts with the world.”
Leading up to the event, the WVDE hosted a contest seeking an original student design for the 2023 event poster. Robert C. Byrd High School freshman Naudia Ng created the winning poster design.
The works included in Arts Alive are selected from state arts conferences, festivals and exhibits throughout the state; a competitive submission process; and/or by invitation.
Categories include dance, music, theater and visual arts.
To learn more about Arts Alive, visit the WVDE website.
