Awards were presented to very deserving Lions at a recent meeting of the Mount Hope Lions Club.
Past President Greg Skeens and Lion Bob Dorado presented the Leonard Jarrett Award to Lion Heather Whaples.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 2:08 pm
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statewide air quality advisory for fine particulate matter for West Virgina until midnight EDT tonight. Air Quality Index scores, particuarly in the Northern Panhandle, may be in the 101-150 range, which can cause health effects in sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart or lung disease, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks. For more information about air quality in your area, visit: https://airnow.gov Please make sure when viewing the interactive map for your area using the "contours" setting for Ozone and Fine Particulate Matter (PM).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.