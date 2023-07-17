Jarrett Award presented

Awards were presented to very deserving Lions at a recent meeting of the Mount Hope Lions Club. Past President Greg Skeens, left, and Bob Dorado, right, presented the Leonard Jarrett Award to Lion Heather Whaples.

 Submitted photo

Awards were presented to very deserving Lions at a recent meeting of the Mount Hope Lions Club.

Past President Greg Skeens and Lion Bob Dorado presented the Leonard Jarrett Award to Lion Heather Whaples.

